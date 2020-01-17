You are here

Home > Consumer

Over 20,000 apply to be Japanese billionaire's girlfriend

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

APPLICATIONS to become Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's girlfriend have topped 20,000, streaming service AbemaTV said on Thursday, ahead of its documentary on his search for a "life partner" to take on his moon voyage.

Mr Maezawa, who will be the first private passenger on Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket, has already generated huge social media buzz with a US$9 million giveaway to his followers that secured his position as Japan's foremost Twitter celebrity.

The show's application site now includes a "love diagnostic test" where potential entrants can test their compatibility with the entrepreneur, who sold his online fashion business ZOZO Inc to SoftBank Group last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Multiple-choice questions include "If you rode in a private jet where would you go?" and "If Maezawa farted in front of you what would you say?"

SEE ALSO

No business in snow business! Warm weather shutters Japan ski resorts

Users are presented with a photo of the billionaire varying from happy to sad depending on their score.

AbemaTV, backed by online ad agency CyberAgent and broadcaster TV Asahi, is one of Japan's foremost proponents of the reality dating show.

Securing Mr Maezawa for Full Moon Lovers is a coup for the service, which aims to generate social media traffic and is targeted at younger viewers who are turning away from TV.

Current and upcoming AbemaTV shows include one in which Japanese-speaking female contestants are paired with foreign men who don't speak their language and another in which women go on dates with "princes" several years their junior. REUTERS

Consumer

Saudi society is changing. Just take a look at these coffee shops

German drug assessment body not convinced by Bayer's cancer drug Vitrakvi

These are the world's most expensive cities for luxuries

Nestle to spend up to 2b Swiss francs on recycled-plastic plan

Hong Kong is world's most expensive city for luxuries

Africa struggles to stem deadly flood of fake medicine

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 12:10 AM
Companies & Markets

Ellipsiz restructures vending business with JV exit, fresh investment

MAINBOARD-LISTED Ellipsiz has exited its loss-making joint venture Kalms Investment Pte Ltd (KIPL), and instead...

Jan 17, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

French unions vow to stand firm as pension strike softens

[PARIS] Striking workers poured into streets across France on Thursday for a sixth day of mass demonstrations...

Jan 16, 2020 11:52 PM
Companies & Markets

TEE International secures Singapore project, renews Thailand contracts

TEE International has secured an engineering maintenance contract for a mixed development in Singapore, and renewed...

Jan 16, 2020 11:49 PM
Consumer

German drug assessment body not convinced by Bayer's cancer drug Vitrakvi

[FRANKFURT] Germany's drug assessment body said that data provided by Bayer on its precision cancer drug Vitrakvi...

Jan 16, 2020 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

EU says will assess if US-China deal meets global trade rules

[LONDON] The European Union's trade chief said on Thursday that the bloc would check to see if a major trade deal...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly