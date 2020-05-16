You are here

Pandemic helped topple two retailers. So did private equity

J Crew and Neiman Marcus shared one common problem for embattled retailers: a huge debt burden from leveraged buyouts led by PE firms.
Sat, May 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200516_NEIMAN_4118612.jpg
The filings by Neiman Marcus (above) and J Crew followed a wave of retail bankruptcies in the past few years, and came as numerous chains teetered on the brink because of the pandemic.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

J CREW and Neiman Marcus were each facing a host of issues before the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close their stores and eventually file for bankruptcy, including trouble adjusting to the rise of e-commerce and a lack of connection with a new generation of shoppers....

