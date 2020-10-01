You are here

Home > Consumer

PE firm General Atlantic to invest in Reliance's retail arm

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

INDIA'S Reliance Industries Ltd said on Wednesday private equity firm General Atlantic will invest 36.75 billion rupees (S$683 million) for a 0.84 per cent stake in its retail arm.

The deal underscores growing investor interest in the Mukesh Ambani-led company's expansion plans as it diversifies from its mainstay oil-and-gas business. Reliance is being seen as a formidable rival to Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc's Flipkart as they battle for market dominance in India.

Wednesday's investment gives Reliance Retail a pre-money valuation of 4.29 trillion rupees, the company said.

Reliance, which in May launched an online grocery service, also operates around 12,000 brick and mortar stores.

SEE ALSO

Singapore's allure as asset management hub set to continue

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Reliance would leverage General Atlantic's "extensive expertise at the intersection of technology and consumer businesses" to expand its new commerce venture, tying neighbourhood stores for online deliveries of groceries, apparel and electronics.

With the latest investment from General Atlantic - which has also invested in Airbnb, Slack and Uber - Reliance has now raised around US$2.3 billion for its retail arm.

General Atlantic is also an investor in Reliance's digital business Jio platforms, and sources told Reuters this week that Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co is in advanced talks to invest up to US$1 billion in the company's retail unit.

In India, competition for market share has prompted e-commerce players to look for new partnerships. Financial daily Mint reported on Tuesday that US retailer Walmart was in talks to invest up to US$25 billion in Tata Group's planned "super-app", which will tie in all of the conglomerate's consumer businesses. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Disney to cut 28,000 jobs in one of biggest layoffs of Covid-19 era

Britain's Morrisons creates 1,000 jobs to process Amazon orders

Caesars to buy William Hill for £2.9b in sports-betting drive

Thailand eyes 50,000 foreign tourists in Q4, down 99.5%

Surging prices turn pork into luxury holiday gift in China

General Atlantic invests 36.8b rupees in Ambani retail unit

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 1, 2020 12:21 AM
Life & Culture

David Attenborough leads call for world to invest US$500b a year to protect nature

[LONDON] British broadcaster David Attenborough on Wednesday led a campaign by conservation groups for the world to...

Oct 1, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Snowden ordered by judge to surrender book profits to US government

[WASHINGTON] A federal judge in Virginia ordered the whistle-blower Edward Snowden to relinquish US$4.2 million in...

Sep 30, 2020 11:53 PM
Technology

TikTok will be shut down if Oracle deal fails to meet US security needs

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said if Oracle's deal for TikTok cannot be closed with terms that...

Sep 30, 2020 11:49 PM
Real Estate

Home sales contracts hit record as low mortgage rates fuel housing rally

[WASHINGTON] US pending home sales rose more than expected in August, reaching the highest level on record as low...

Sep 30, 2020 11:45 PM
Banking & Finance

BlackRock, Aberdeen push for more women executives in Australia

[SYDNEY] Investment firms managing more than US$712 billion are calling on Australia's biggest companies to appoint...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

Hot stock: Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

Temasek prices its longest US$1b 50-year bond at 2.5%

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to diversify portfolio to include assets in office and industrial space

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.