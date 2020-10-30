You are here

Personal information of 1.1 million RedMart users stolen in Lazada data breach

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 10:03 PM

[SINGAPORE] The personal information of 1.1 million RedMart users was stolen from a customer database and put up for sale in an online forum, including names, phone numbers and partial credit card numbers.

A Lazada spokesman confirmed the data breach in a CNA article on Friday (Oct 30). E-commerce company Lazada owns homegrown grocery delivery service RedMart.

In a statement, the spokesman said the stolen information was from a Redmart-only database that had not been updated since more than 18 months ago last March.

He added that the company was aware of an individual claiming to be in possession of the information, and immediate action has been taken to block unauthorised access to the database.

Lazada is investigating the data breach, and has informed the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) of the breach.

The company is also in the process of reaching out to all affected customers to remind them to change their log-in details as a safety precaution.

According to the CNA article, the information had been listed on a website claiming to have personal data from various e-commerce platforms around the world for sale.

The Straits Times has reached out to Lazada and the PDPC for comment.

THE STRAITS TIMES

