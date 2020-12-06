You are here

Pfizer seeks emergency approval for Covid-19 vaccine in India, media say

Sun, Dec 06, 2020 - 12:39 PM

rk_pfizer-india_061220.jpg
Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine in India, media said on Sunday, the first to do so in a country with the world's second-highest number of infections.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW DELHI] Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine in India, media said on Sunday, the first to do so in a country with the world's second-highest number of infections.

The US company, whose vaccine was recently approved by the British government,...

