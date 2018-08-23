You are here

Home > Consumer

Philippines' San Miguel plans US$2.7b share sale in food unit; shares soar

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 1:15 PM

BP_San Miguel_230818_119.jpg
Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Thursday it is selling a US$2.7 billion stake in its food and beverage unit San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc, sending shares of the two companies soaring to multi-year highs.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MANILA] Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Thursday it is selling a US$2.7 billion stake in its food and beverage unit San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc, sending shares of the two companies soaring to multi-year highs.

The share sale is part of the parent firm's asset restructuring plan announced last year to inject its food and beverage assets valued at 336 billion pesos (S$8.6 billion) into the unit by way of a share swap.

San Miguel Corp said on Thursday it is seeking regulatory approval to sell up to 1.02 billion shares in the food unit at 140 peso each, or a 75 per cent premium to Wednesday's closing price of 80 peso.

Shares of San Miguel Corp rose 7.5 per cent to their highest since 2011, while shares of San Miguel Food and Beverage shot up 13 per cent to their highest since 2012, outpacing the broader index's 1.8 per cent gain in the morning trades.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

San Miguel Corp said it will make further disclosures when the offer price is finalised.

"Our principal long-term goal is to further strengthen and solidify our position as the leading food and beverage company in the Philippines," the company said.

San Miguel officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In an interview with Reuters last month, San Miguel President Ramon Ang said the food and beverage unit was on track to sell up to US$3 billion worth of shares in the fourth quarter despite recent market volatility.

San Miguel Food and Beverage hired JPMorgan, UBS, Deutsche Bank, BDO Capital and BPI Capital for the share sale, which is expected to increase the company's public float from the current 4.12 per cent, it said.

REUTERS

Consumer

China reports fourth African swine fever outbreak: ministry

Australia competition watchdog takes action against Trivago over hotel price advertisements

China's soy sauce king steams ahead as catering industry booms

Democratising healthcare with tech

Whisky infused with a sense of place

PepsiCo returns to soda's roots with its SodaStream deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
3 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
4 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_Khalid al-Falih_230818_78.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Saudi energy minister denies Aramco IPO will be called off

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening