You are here

Home > Consumer

Philips to sell off domestic appliances business

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200129_YPPHILIPS29_4017928.jpg
CEO Frans Van Houten said the domestic appliances division is no longer a good fit for the company, now a health-tech firm.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Amsterdam

DUTCH health technology company Philips is looking to sell its domestic appliances division, whose coffee machines, air purifiers and air fryers no longer fit with the company's range of hospital equipment and personal health products.

Amsterdam-based Philips said it would carve out the business, which generated 2.3 billion euros (S$3.4 billion) in sales last year, in the coming 12 to 18 months, while it reviewed its future options.

Once a sprawling conglomerate, Philips has transformed itself into a specialised health technology company in recent years, spinning off the lighting and consumer electronics divisions for which it was previously best known.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This business is not a strategic fit for our future as a health technology leader," chief executive officer Frans van Houten said.

SEE ALSO

Chinese firms push ahead at CES despite trade war

He said all options are still open for the division, which he said had a double-digit profit margin which was "slightly less than the average for Philips".

"We are committed to finding a good home for this business, as we expand and invest in our consumer health and professional healthcare related businesses," he added.

Philips also reported its 2019 earnings, which showed its profit margin inched up only from 13.1 to 13.2 per cent last year, missing its initial goal of a 100 basis points improvement.

Philips in October already said it would miss its target, as the trade war between the United States and China forced it to shift production and to seek other suppliers for components.

This mainly hurt Philips' already struggling connected care business, which specialises in remote patient monitoring, whose margin slipped significantly last year.

Those weak results meant the end of the division's leader Carla Kriwet's career at Philips. She will leave the company and will be replaced by Philips veteran Roy Jakobs.

"These are great businesses, but underperforming," Mr Van Houten said on Tuesday.

Philips' core earnings increased 10 per cent to 1.066 billion euros in the fourth quarter, while comparable sales rose 3 per cent to 6 billion euros.

Analysts polled by the company on average had expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (Ebita) of 1.07 billion euros, on sales of 6.03 billion euros.

Philips reaffirmed its 2020 targets for a 100 basis point improvement in the adjusted Ebita margin and a 4 to 6 per cent increase in comparable sales. REUTERS

Consumer

WHO chief confident about China's ability to contain virus

Washington Post suspends reporter for Kobe Bryant tweet

Outbreak may disrupt iPhone plans

Adidas to launch new fabrics from recycled ocean plastic, polyester

3M to cut 1,500 jobs in revamp amid auto, electronics woes

Singapore's Shiok Meats hopes to hook diners with lab-grown shrimp

BREAKING

Jan 29, 2020 12:10 AM
Consumer

Adidas to launch new fabrics from recycled ocean plastic, polyester

[BERLIN] Adidas will launch new fabrics made from recycled polyester and marine plastic waste and expand the product...

Jan 28, 2020 11:55 PM
Consumer

BorgWarner to buy Delphi for US$1.5b in auto-parts deal

[NEW YORK] BorgWarner agreed to acquire Delphi Technologies for about US$1.5 billion in an all-stock deal that...

Jan 28, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

IMF sees medium-term risks to global economy; more easing not the answer

[WASHINGTON] The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday urged policymakers to keep a close eye on financial...

Jan 28, 2020 11:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Straco temporarily shuts 3 China attractions to curb Wuhan virus spread

TOURISM player Straco Corporation has temporarily closed three attractions in China - Shanghai Ocean Aquarium,...

Jan 28, 2020 11:19 PM
Government & Economy

US business-equipment orders down in Dec

[WASHINGTON] Orders for US capital equipment unexpectedly declined in December, capping a year of subdued business...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly