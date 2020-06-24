You are here

Home > Consumer

Plastic 'has entered' Antarctic terrestrial food chain

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 8:51 AM

rk_chileanantarctic_240620.jpg
Scientists have found bits of polystyrene in the guts of tiny, soil-dwelling organisms in the Antarctic, raising concern that microplastics pollution has already "deeply" entered the world's most remote land-based food systems.
PHOTO: AFP/CHILEAN ANTARCTIC INSTITUTE

[PARIS] Scientists have found bits of polystyrene in the guts of tiny, soil-dwelling organisms in the Antarctic, raising concern that microplastics pollution has already "deeply" entered the world's most remote land-based food systems.

While the infiltration of microplastics throughout the oceans is well-known, researchers said their findings provided the first evidence of contamination in the Antarctic terrestrial food chain.

"Plastics have therefore entered even some of the most remote soil food webs on the planet, with potential risks for the whole biota and ecosystems," said authors of the study, published Wednesday in the journal Biology Letters.

They warned this could also be a new stressor for fragile polar ecosystems already facing threats from climate change.

Scientists focused on collembolan Cryptopygus antarcticus - small organisms commonly known as springtails that can jump in a similar way to fleas, although they are not classed as insects.

SEE ALSO

World's largest wealth fund blacklists four Canadian firms for emissions

They are among the few organisms adapted to survive in the harsh Antarctic conditions and are "often the dominant species" in the few areas of the region not covered by ice, the study said. They mainly eat micro-algae and lichens.

Researchers, led by scientists from Italy's University of Siena, collected the creatures from a chunk of polystyrene foam covered in a green layer of micro-algae, moss and lichens on King George Island in the South Shetland Islands.

Human activity in the area including scientific research stations, airport and military facilities, and tourism have acted to make it "one of the most contaminated regions of Antarctica".

By examining the collembola using an imaging technique with infrared and comparing the images to fragments of the polystyrene, the researchers "unequivocally" detected traces of the plastic in their guts.

The authors said they believed the creatures ate the plastic fragments while grazing on their usual food.

PLASTIC POLLUTION 'UBIQUITOUS' 

Elisa Bergami of the University of Siena said the study showed that plastic pollution is "ubiquitous" and had reached even remote polar regions.

"Cryptopygus antarcticus has a key role in the simple Antarctic terrestrial food webs," she said.

"The implications of plastic ingestion by this species include the potential redistribution of microplastics through the soil profile and transfer to their common predators, the moss mites."

Bergami said contamination on land had drawn less attention than ocean pollution.

She called for more research into the potential toxicity of exposure to plastic, which is associated with pathogens, contaminants and antibiotic-resistance.

Researchers also raised concerns about styrofoam, because its porous structure could encourage the formation of moss and other growth, thereby attracting organisms.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Hong Kong economy gets boost from staycations, dining deals

Woolworths underpayment hits pub, liquor store staff; virus to affect annual profit

Mastercard acquires Finicity with US$825m deal

Amazon pledges US$2b to projects fighting climate change

Turkey strives to revive virus-hit tourist sector

Sanofi eyes approval of Covid-19 vaccine by first half of 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares kicked off Wednesday on a positive note following a strong lead from Wall Street and...

Jun 24, 2020 09:30 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MIT, Keppel Infra Trust, Hong Leong Finance, Accordia Golf Trust

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Jun 24, 2020 09:27 AM
Government & Economy

US adds 792 more deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States added 792 deaths in 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed on Tuesday,...

Jun 24, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.94 ...

Jun 24, 2020 09:17 AM
Government & Economy

Obama helps raise US$11m for Biden in online fundraiser

[WASHINGTON] Barack Obama helped raise US$11 million for White House hopeful Joe Biden during a Tuesday virtual...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.