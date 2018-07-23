You are here

Home > Consumer

PODCAST: Top travel hacks to stretch your dollar (Money Hacks, Ep 16)

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 3:53 PM

seow1.jpg

Money Hacks 

Episode 16

Duration: 8 mins 

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

We look at a few key travel spending hacks, ways to stretch money further when travelling overseas. Should you pay in Singapore dollars when using your credit card overseas? Should you bring only one credit card abroad, and why is it not advisable to carry too much cash?

Should you swop out your SIM card when overseas, and risk missing out on important bank alerts on possible fraudulent activity?

What are the top things to do and not to do, especially when you key in your personal identification number (PIN) at an ATM machine overseas and something goes wrong? 

Mr Anthony Seow - head of unsecured loans and cards for DBS Bank - also explains how DBS' multi-currency account can help you shop online, spend abroad or invest in markets at your preferred rate.

 
Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: https://omny.fm/shows/st-bt
On website: http://www.straitstimes.com/tags/st-podcasts
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google Podcasts: https://goo.gl/7yYLmn

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser. 

