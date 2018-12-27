You are here

Home > Consumer

Poland's Torun gingerbread: the ancient luxury with a secret recipe

Historic city's baking tradition harks back to the Middle Ages
Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181227_GINGER27_3652408.jpg
A worker preparing traditional gingerbread cakes in the Kopernik Confectionery Factory in Torun, Poland.
PHOTO: AFP

Torun, Poland

TWO master bakers dressed in white use a long knife to carve a heavy, thick slab of molasses-coloured gingerbread dough out of a huge metal vat, where, like wine, it has been maturing for a few months, deep in the cellar of one of the world's oldest bakeries.

The

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Starbucks' expansion runs out of steam in South Africa

Parents scramble to keep up as TikTok videos take hold with teens

Huawei ships record 200 million phones despite US crackdown

Ofo plight a warning to China's tech investors

Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal

New Israeli law will enable medical cannabis export

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_cbfactory_2612.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

nz-collage-261218.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening