You are here

Home > Consumer

Pop the bubbly? Spain's cava takes milder pandemic punch than expected

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 5:30 PM

file7dmyep9st5d1eo0f9gyk.jpg
With bars and restaurants shut for months in parts of Spain and tourism drying up due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's 1.2 billion-euro (S$1.95 billion) cava wine sector had been expecting a devastating year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BARCELONA] With bars and restaurants shut for months in parts of Spain and tourism drying up due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's 1.2 billion-euro (S$1.95 billion) cava wine sector had been expecting a devastating year.

But early projections of an up to 40 per cent collapse in sales proved overly pessimistic, with producers of the bubbly drink expecting the year-end holidays to further dilute the impact on the industry led by brands such as Freixenet and Codorniu.

Geographically-diversified exports and growing online trade targeting home-based consumption have kept sales decline to just over 10 per cent, signalling a potential template for other hit-hard sectors in the battered economy.

"No one desires a fall, but I'd even say it's a pretty good result considering the context," Cava Regulatory Board Chairman Javier Pages said.

Shipments of cava - mainly made in the northeastern Catalonia region - fell 10.5 per cent in January-September from a year ago, with a steeper 13 per cent drop in domestic consumption than abroad, of 7 per cent, Pages said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He hopes numbers will improve during the festive season, traditionally the best period for cava sales, even if dampened this year by a 10-people limit on gatherings per household and with most corporate parties cancelled.

Damia Deas, chairman of AECAVA business group representing 90 per cent of the sector's revenue and manager of the Vilarnau brand, in May forecast sales could fall between 25 per cent and 40 per cent in 2020 from the 250 million bottles shipped in 2019: the second-best year ever.

"No doubt, it's a terrible year...We had prepared for the worst but our sector has been able to resist a bit better than we thought thanks to exports," said Mr Deas, citing a good standing in Britain, Sweden and Holland.

About a quarter of the over 200 producers still have staff under furlough schemes, he said, adding that those who export less are more affected than others.

"I believe 2021 will be a year to stabilise the ship and from 2022 we start thinking about growth, expansion and investment," Mr Deas said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

JD Sports buys Shoe Palace for US$325m to expand US footprint

Japan's Pajama Suit helps teleworkers look good for Zoom calls

Hot US IPO market, first-day pops back in focus with Wish listing

Apple plans 30% increase in iPhone production for first half of 2021: Nikkei

Air travel demand is higher than ever in Australia, says Jetstar

Ski slopes open in Spain's Catalonia despite pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 05:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land is lead investor in co-living startup Cove's US$4.6m Series A round

KEPPEL Land, the property arm of Keppel Corporation, has taken a minority stake in co-living platform Cove, as the...

Dec 15, 2020 05:49 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close slightly lower on Tuesday, STI down 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares finished Tuesday slightly lower as counters on the bourse traded sideways as investor optimism...

Dec 15, 2020 05:36 PM
Life & Culture

Vatican 'Darth Vader' nativity scene gets earthly thumbs down

[VATICAN CITY] St Peter's Square in the Vatican has hosted a few unorthodox nativity scenes over the years, but this...

Dec 15, 2020 05:26 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX to invest S$20m to boost market access to ESG information and solutions

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) is investing S$20 million to expand sustainability capabilities and initiatives as...

Dec 15, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 11.28...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Moderna confirms supply agreement with Singapore's MOH for Covid-19 vaccine

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Tokyo: Stocks close down after US losses

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for