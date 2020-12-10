Positive Covid case a test of safety protocols for cruises

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE early return of a Royal Caribbean cruise after a passenger tested positive for Covid-19 could be a temporary setback for tourism if the virus spread is not contained within the next 14 days, industry observers said.
Royal Caribbean has since decided to cancel the next...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes