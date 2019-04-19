You are here

Home > Consumer

Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals

Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 2:07 PM

[MELBOURNE] A New Zealand company pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of adding artificial chemicals to its premium manuka honey, media reported, in a flagship prosecution over a product that is high-value export for the country.

New Zealand Food Safety filed the case against Auckland-based Evergreen Life Ltd whose products were pulled from shelves in 2016 by the Ministry for Primary Industries, which said they might contain "non-approved substances".

Demand for honey, which is believed to have health and cosmetics benefits, has been growing globally, especially for manuka honey, collected from the flowers of plants native to New Zealand and Australia.

Different species of the plant grow in other parts of the world but they do not produce the flowers needed for the honey, making manuka more expensive, with a small jar selling for up to a few hundred dollars.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Manuka is also considered to have better antibacterial properties than other honey, partly because it naturally contains an omega acid called DHA and an antacid known as MGO.

Evergreen had been allegedly adding synthetic chemicals to increase the levels of the anti-bacterial agents, allowing the company to sell the honey at a higher price, according to the public-service Radio New Zealand.

Neither Evergreen nor the Ministry for Primary Industries answered requests for comment.

New Zealand ranks 14th in the world for volume of honey exported and second in terms of value, according to data from New Zealand's Trade and Enterprise government agency.

In 2017, New Zealand exported nearly US$270 million worth of honey, nearly double what it was in 2013. Manuka honey is considered behind most of the exports.

Sentencing in the Evergreen case is scheduled for later this month.

REUTERS

Consumer

Meal replacement company Soylent launches new 'mini-meal' protein bar

Chinese farmer breeds cockroaches for the table

Nintendo shares soar as Tencent wins Switch game approval in China

Hudson Media chief James Cohen to buy National Enquirer tabloid

Sears sues former chairman, claiming he looted assets and drove it into bankruptcy

Amazon to close domestic marketplace business in China - sources

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
4 CWT parent defaults on loan
5 S$4.5b ticket to grow with Singapore is 'cheap': Genting chairman

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_190419_34.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-white knight SM Investments sues Hyflux for breaching agreement terms

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGPENNYNEWC029_3758905.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

A recap of trial so far; court case to resume on April 22

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening