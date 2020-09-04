You are here

Pret A Manger offers coffee subscription to woo customers back

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 10:18 AM

nz_pret_040962.jpg
Pret A Manger is trying a new way to draw housebound office workers back into its shops: a subscription offering as many as five coffees daily for £20 (S$36.30) a month.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Pret A Manger is trying a new way to draw housebound office workers back into its shops: a subscription offering as many as five coffees daily for £20 (S$36.30) a month.

The British sandwich chain's "YourPret Barista" service launches Tuesday, and consumers will be given the first month free. It includes everything from filter coffee to cappuccinos, as well as tea, hot chocolate, smoothies and frappes.

Pret, which is owned by investment firm JAB, said last week that it has cut 2,800 jobs and is closing 30 stores in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown. Now, with Covid cases relatively low in the UK despite a resurgence elsewhere in Europe, the government wants more workers to return to offices.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research has warned that the UK economy could lose almost half a trillion pounds of output if workers don't come back.

BLOOMBERG

