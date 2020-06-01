You are here

Home > Consumer

Primark to open all stores in England on June 15

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 4:54 PM

AB_primark_010620.jpg
Fashion retailer Primark is working to re-open all its 153 stores in England on June 15, in line with the country's easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, its owner Associated British Foods said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Fashion retailer Primark is working to re-open all its 153 stores in England on June 15, in line with the country's easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, its owner Associated British Foods said on Monday.

All Primark stores were closed over a 12-week period from March 11 as the virus spread, resulting in a loss of sales of about 650 million pounds (S$1.127 billion) for every month that all stores were closed.

As governments around Europe have begun to ease restrictions Primark has been able to re-open stores in those countries too.

Primark is currently trading from 112 stores across Europe and the United States, representing 34 per cent of its total selling space. By June 15 it plans to have 281 stores open or 79 per cent of selling space, including all stores in England.

Primark is awaiting further guidance from the devolved administrations for its stores in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland and anticipates openings in late June, AB Food said in its statement.

SEE ALSO

Apple reopening flagship Tokyo stores as Japan eases restriction

"Trading in our re-opened stores has been both reassuring and encouraging, with customer queues outside most stores and, once in store, spending on larger basket sizes," AB Foods said.

But it cautioned that cumulative sales since re-opening, on a like-for-like basis, were down on the same period last year.

The company's initial view is that the implementation of social distancing measures will likely only affect sales to some extent in its busiest stores, which represent some 10-20 per cent of pre Covid-19 total Primark sales.

AB Foods also operates major grocery, sugar, agriculture and ingredients businesses.

It said annual grocery operating profit would be ahead of previous expectations, with stronger sales of branded products sold through retailers more than offsetting weaker sales in food services (pubs, restaurants and cafes). However, it was now expecting a lower profit at AB Sugar.

The group said it was still too early to resume overall earnings guidance for the remainder of the current financial year.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Covid-fuelled cuts to luxury ad spending worsen magazines' plight

S Korea's Celltrion aims to start in-human COVID-19 drug trial in July

Google rejects call for huge Australian media payout

Macau's gaming revenues tumble 93.2% in May as coronavirus hit

Retailers already hit by coronavirus board up as US protests rage

Money FM podcast: Turning used cooking oil into biofuel

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 04:47 PM
Government & Economy

Bodies left on hospital beds as virus overwhelms Mumbai

[MUMBAI] Hospital wards with corpses left unattended in hallways. Patients asked to sleep on the floor until beds...

Jun 1, 2020 04:27 PM
Life & Culture

BT and ST organise star-studded virtual concert

THE Business Times and The Straits Times ...

Jun 1, 2020 04:24 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started the week with a bang Monday, rallying more than three per cent on relief that...

Jun 1, 2020 04:23 PM
Government & Economy

Worst may be over for eurozone factories, recovery to be slow: PMI

[LONDON] Eurozone manufacturers appear to have passed their nadir, a survey showed on Monday, but activity is still...

Jun 1, 2020 04:11 PM
Banking & Finance

CIMB customers join forces to challenge bank on mortgage hike decision

A GROUP of CIMB’s housing loan customers – now 25 and counting – have joined forces to challenge the bank on its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.