You are here

Home > Consumer

Psychedelic hues of Tokyo's 'kawaii' cafe doused by pandemic

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 2:54 PM

file7ebk411tcdt18sy0d0v.jpg
An iconic cafe and show venue that symbolises Japan's "kawaii" pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and celebrities, has shut its doors in Tokyo, after business dried up following the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] An iconic cafe and show venue that symbolises Japan's "kawaii" pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and celebrities, has shut its doors in Tokyo, after business dried up following the Covid-19 pandemic.

A funky aesthetic of outlandish colours and designs made Kawaii Monster...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

SPH, GfK introduce single-source media measurement in Singapore with new study

Ex-Just Eat CEO backs food delivery app in Mideast growth market

UK trains volunteer vaccine army in Covid inoculation race

Playboy nears deal to buy sexual wellness chain Lovers: sources

Festive sales driven by in-home consumption: NielsenIQ

Metro seeks deals in industrial property, student housing, suburban malls

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 02:15 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on bargain-hunting

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors bought on dips following recent declines, with investors...

Feb 1, 2021 02:02 PM
Consumer

SPH, GfK introduce single-source media measurement in Singapore with new study

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has partnered market research company GfK to conduct a new biennial study on media...

Feb 1, 2021 01:51 PM
Government & Economy

Tougher penalties than prevailing laws in Bill to restrict TraceTogether data use

PENALTIES for the unauthorised use or disclosure of personal contact tracing data will be more severe than in...

Feb 1, 2021 01:41 PM
Garage

Grab closes upsized US$2b term loan facility

SOUTH-EAST Asian ride-hailing giant Grab Holdings announced on Monday that it has closed a US$2 billion loan...

Feb 1, 2021 01:30 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 vaccines: Singaporeans travelling can't jump queue due to limited supply

SINGAPOREANS who are travelling overseas would not be able to receive early vaccination as the Covid-19 vaccines are...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MAS, CAD launch investigation into CoAssets Group for possible offences under Penal Code, SFA

Pro-democracy tycoon in landmark challenge to Hong Kong security law

Razer to hire for about 1,000 roles in new South-east Asia HQ, CEO says

UK trains volunteer vaccine army in Covid inoculation race

DBS to double recruitment of financial advisers in 2021

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for