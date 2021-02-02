 Psychedelic hues of Tokyo's kawaii cafe doused by pandemic, Consumer - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Psychedelic hues of Tokyo's kawaii cafe doused by pandemic

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210202_NVCAFE2_4431684.jpg
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe posing with artist and designer Sebastian Masuda before the iconic show venue in Tokyo's youth culture hotspot of Harajuku ended its five-year run on Jan 31.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

AN iconic cafe and show venue that symbolises Japan's kawaii pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and celebrities, has shut its doors in Tokyo, the capital, after business dried up following the Covid-19 pandemic.

A funky aesthetic of outlandish colours and designs made Kawaii Monster Cafe in the capital's youth culture hotspot of Harajuku a hit, drawing overseas A-listers, such as reality star Kim Kardashian, singer Dua Lipa and Jenny of K-pop's Blackpink.

But its five-year run ended on Sunday, in part after overseas clientele disappeared because of border curbs against the pandemic.

"I'm glad that I could come on the final day. I'm really moved," said Misuzu Kida, 24. Ms Kida was among the fans who flocked for a last chance to see their favourite cosplay-inspired Monster Girls staff and soak up the atmosphere in quirkily-themed areas such as the Mushroom Disco and Mel-Tea Room.

The cafe had hoped to capitalise on strong demand during the 2020 Olympics, but with the outlook still uncertain after the virus forced a year's delay in the Tokyo games, a decision was made to let the lease expire and shut down.

"I feel it is very hard to keep the business going, without knowing how long the current situation will last," cafe manager Keisuke Yamada told Reuters. "It is difficult for overseas customers to come to Japan, and it is also difficult for customers in Japan to go out."

The cafe had kept shorter hours, shutting by 7pm, since a temporary closure last spring for about 2-1/2 months after Japan declared a state of emergency over the virus.

While Sebastian Masuda, the artist who designed the sprawling cafe, said he was sad to see it close, he remained upbeat on the future of the trend-setting district. REUTERS

