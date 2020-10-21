Purdue Pharma to pay US$8b to settle US opioid probe

[NEW YORK] Purdue Pharma has agreed to an US$8.3 billion settlement with the US Justice Department to resolve federal probes of how it marketed OxyContin, the addictive painkiller blamed for helping to spark the opioid epidemic.

The company’s owners, members of the billionaire Sackler family, will pay US$225 million in a civil settlement with the Department of Justice, court papers and US officials said.

The settlement is likely to boost Purdue's effort to move past claims it helped spark a public-health crisis over opioids with its marketing of OxyContin. Yet the company still faces thousands of civil claims by local and state officials, for which Purdue has proposed a separate US$10 billion settlement.

Governments are seeking reimbursement from Purdue and others for tax dollars spent coping with the crisis, which led to more than 200,000 US overdose deaths and chronic addiction.

To cope with a tidal wave of claims, Purdue last year filed for Chapter 11 protection in bankruptcy court in New York, which must approve the settlement with the Justice Department. US Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, must approve the settlement for it to become final.

Michele Sharp, a Purdue spokesperson, didn't immediately return an email Wednesday seeking comment on the upcoming announcement.

In a bankruptcy filing earlier this year, federal prosecutors said they were seeking more than US$11 billion in criminal fines and civil penalties from Purdue. The government claims the company fuelled the opioid epidemic with illegal OxyContin marketing efforts.

