You are here

Home > Consumer

Rakuten TV to expand movie streaming to 42 European countries

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 1:58 PM

[FRANKFURT] Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten plans to expand its video-on-demand streaming service to 42 European countries, partnering with leading smart TV makers to offer movies in high-definition at the push of a remote-control button.

The move positions Rakuten TV as a niche player offering 'cinema at home' to viewers who typically pay 4.99 euros (S$7.64) to watch a recent Hollywood release, alongside streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

All three have branded buttons on remote controls of internet-enabled smart TVs made by firms such as Samsung Electronics, LG, Philips and Hisense. Rakuten TV has a partnership deal with the television manufacturers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are complementary to subscription services like Netflix because they do not have new movie releases coming out of the cinemas," said Jacinto Roca, the founder and CEO of Rakuten TV, which was taken over by the Japanese company in 2012.

He told Reuters the initiative positioned Barcelona-based Rakuten TV "as one of the top players on a pan-European basis".

Loss-making Rakuten TV says it has nearly 7 million pay-per-view customers in a dozen countries. With the wider European rollout, planned for this summer, it estimates that it will reach more than 30 million European households.

Roca estimated that Rakuten TV would be available on more than 80 per cent of the smart TVs that occupy increasingly large amounts of wallspace in living rooms around Europe.

It now offers movies in 4K ultra-high definition, where screens have about four times as many pixels as standard TVs, and will start airing films to the 8K standard later this year.

Roca declined to disclose Rakuten TV's financials but said that "loyal" viewers typically watched two movies a month. The firm's revenues grew by nearly 40 per cent last year.

REUTERS

Consumer

Johnson & Johnson must pay US$29m over woman's talc-linked cancer

SingPost may wind down or sell US e-commerce unit: analysts

Top American universities shun cash from Huawei under Trump pressure

Adidas expects supply chain problems to rein in H1 sales growth

China likely to boost pork imports; spurs rally in US hog futures

Vietnam's elephant race draws cheers and critics' jeers

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash

Must Read

BP_bitcoin_140319_59.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades

BP_Retrenchment_140319_55.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments fall to 7-year low in 2018, employment growth highest since 2014: MOM

Treasure at Tampines.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Real Estate

Sim Lian to launch mega Treasure At Tampines condo for preview on March 15

Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Japfa to 'reduce' after African swine fever outbreak

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening