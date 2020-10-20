You are here

Home > Consumer

Reckitt sees fastest sales growth in decade on disinfectants

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 4:06 PM

[LONDON] Reckitt Benckiser Group forecast the fastest revenue growth in at least a decade as the Lysol disinfectant maker benefits from higher standards of hygiene amid the pandemic.

Sales should increase at a low double-digit rate this year on a like-for-like basis, the company said on Tuesday. The previous outlook was for high-single digit growth. The stock rose as much as 2.8 per cent.

The pandemic is creating new consumer habits that on the whole are benefiting Reckitt. Sales of hygiene products rose 20 per cent for the third quarter as the company introduces its cleansers in 19 new markets this year. Reckitt has also seen growth in vitamins and supplements.

However, the company said there's some signs that birth rates are declining, which could dent its infant formula business. Also, Durex condom sales have suffered as social distancing reduces opportunities for dating and social interactions. Still, some markets had improvement.

The maker of Strepsils also continues to expect weak demand for over-the-counter flu and cold medicines as consumers adhere to social distancing measures, leading to fewer cases of such illnesses.

SEE ALSO

Remy Cointreau raises H1 profit outlook as Q2 sales beat estimate

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Comparable sales rose 13 per cent for the third quarter. Analysts expected 8.6 per cent growth.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Swiss watch exports decline, leaving industry more China-reliant

Remy Cointreau raises H1 profit outlook as Q2 sales beat estimate

Got crystals? Gem mining could be your full-time job

Retailers revel as stuff, not experiences, makes a comeback

Eat Just, Proterra Asia to invest up to US$120m on plant-based protein facility in Singapore

Lowe's aims to be holiday destination with scooters, trampolines

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 03:50 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares up on foreign buying as won hits 18-month high

[SEOUL] South Korean shares reversed course on Tuesday to end higher for a second straight session, buoyed by...

Oct 20, 2020 03:45 PM
Real Estate

Singapore city fringe business park rents to rise as firms cut costs: Cushman & Wakefield

RENTS for business parks in the city fringe in Singapore are projected to rise as more firms seek out business parks...

Oct 20, 2020 03:42 PM
Real Estate

Good Class Bungalow at King Albert Park put on market for S$45.5m

A GOOD Class Bungalow (GCB) at 22A King Albert Park in District 21 is available for sale again, this time via...

Oct 20, 2020 03:39 PM
Government & Economy

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two from dorms

[SINGAPORE] There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,921....

Oct 20, 2020 03:31 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks edge lower as virus worries dampen earnings boost

[BENGALURU] European stocks slipped on Tuesday as tighter coronavirus curbs across the continent and doubts over...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UK to start one-hour Covid-19 tests at Heathrow from Tuesday: The Times

Stocks to watch: IReit, Suntec Reit, Cromwell E-Reit, Sabana Reit, Keppel Reit

Amcorp Global gets green light to resume trading

Agencies 'firing on all cylinders' to create jobs; capabilities can be acquired over time

Suntec Reit prices S$200m perps at 3.8%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for