You are here

Home > Consumer

Reusable cups, bags safe to use during Covid-19, Greenpeace says

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 4:21 PM

[NEW YORK] Reusable products are safe to use even during the coronavirus pandemic as long as basic hygiene practices are employed, according to Greenpeace USA Inc.

Single-use plastic is not inherently safer than reusable products as the virus can remain infectious on both surfaces for...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Maker of Eskimo Pie ice cream will retire 'inappropriate' name

China suspends imports of poultry from Tyson plant over Covid-19: customs authority

From Spam to corned beef, sales of canned meat are booming

Nintendo chills mobile ambitions after Animal Crossing success

China Maple Leaf agrees deal for Singapore's Canadian School

Amazon signals entry into alcohol delivery in India with nod in key state

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 04:18 PM
Real Estate

Knight Frank Singapore hires two property veterans to head consultancy, research

KNIGHT Frank Singapore has hired property veterans Alice Tan as its head of consultancy, and Leonard Tay as its head...

Jun 22, 2020 04:16 PM
Government & Economy

Deloitte Australia cuts 7% of its workforce due to Covid-19

[SYDNEY]  The Australian unit of global accounting firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd said on Monday it will shed 7...

Jun 22, 2020 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

ECB ready to cooperate to resolve German legal dispute

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank is ready to cooperate with German "institutions" to resolve a legal dispute...

Jun 22, 2020 03:49 PM
Real Estate

Two strata office floors at GB Building up for sale with S$11.9m, S$12.7m guide prices

TWO strata office floors at GB Building in the central business district's (CBD) will be up for sale via expression...

Jun 22, 2020 03:44 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares fall on downbeat export data, fears over second virus wave

[SEOUL] South Korean shares on Monday fell as the market sentiment was dampened due to the country's downbeat export...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.