You are here

Home > Consumer

Reynolds wrap maker backed by Rank Group files for US IPO

Sat, Nov 16, 2019 - 10:19 AM

[NEW YORK] Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, the maker of Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil and Hefty trash bags, has filed for a US initial public offering.

The company in its filing Friday listed the size of the offering as US$100 million, a placeholder used to calculate fees that will likely change. The number of shares and the price range for them haven't been decided yet, the company said in a statement.

The company, backed by New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hart's Rank Group, said in a statement in September that it had confidentially submitted its IPO registration to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reynolds planned to seek a valuation of US$7 billion in the offering, people with knowledge of the matter said in October. For the nine months ended Sept 30, Reynolds said it had net income of US$135 million on revenue of US$2.2 billion, according to Friday's filing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies have raised US$2.93 billion in 31 IPOs on US exchanges so far this quarter, compared with 29 raising US$5.78 billion during the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

SEE ALSO

US corporate bond, IPO markets heat up as recession fears persist

Canadian waste management firm GFL Environmental Inc this month cancelled an IPO that targeted a listing of as much as US$2.1 billion. That followed the spectacular flop of WeWork's share-sale plans, which were officially withdrawn in late September.

The Reynolds offering is being led by Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. The company, based in Lake Forest, Illinois, plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol REYN, according to the filing.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Amazon antitrust complaint lodged in US gets attention in EU

A 9-year-old boy is about to get a degree in electrical engineering

US to force hospitals to reveal rates

Lessons for streaming firms trying to take down Netflix

Sakae's Q1 net loss widens to S$831,000 on streamlining of operations

Hong Kong losing its crown in luxury Swiss watch market: Panerai CEO

BREAKING

Nov 16, 2019 02:23 PM
Life & Culture

Hibernation works for bears. Could it work for us, too?

[NEW YORK] There are three major seasons in the life of a bear: the active season, beginning in May; a period of...

Nov 16, 2019 02:07 PM
Consumer

Amazon antitrust complaint lodged in US gets attention in EU

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com Inc's big push into logistics is getting scrutiny from European Union antitrust regulators who...

Nov 16, 2019 01:47 PM
Government & Economy

China blocks visit by outspoken Australian lawmakers for study trip

[MELBOURNE] Two Australian lawmakers known for their outspoken criticism of the Chinese regime said they had been...

Nov 16, 2019 01:24 PM
Government & Economy

Trump asked Tokyo for US$8b to keep US troops in Japan: sources

[TOKYO] US President Donald Trump has asked Japan to quadruple its payments for US forces stationed there, ...

Nov 16, 2019 12:52 PM
Technology

US to extend licence for its companies to continue business with Huawei: sources

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is set to issue a two-week extension of a licence allowing US companies to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly