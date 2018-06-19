You are here

Home > Consumer

Roche pays US$2.4b for rest of cancer expert Foundation Medicine

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 4:29 PM

file70nck6t75qt19kd5z8tn.jpg
Swiss drugmaker Roche is paying US$2.4 billion to buy the rest of Foundation Medicine (FMI), raising its bet on the US genomic profiling group's ability to personalise cancer care.

[ZURICH] Swiss drugmaker Roche is paying US$2.4 billion to buy the rest of Foundation Medicine (FMI), raising its bet on the US genomic profiling group's ability to personalise cancer care.

The deal, backed by the boards of both companies, is worth US$137 per share - a premium of 29 per cent to FMI's closing price on Monday - valuing the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company at US$5.3 billion.

The transaction is set to close in the second half of this year, the partners said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is the latest in a series of bolt-on acquisitions by Roche as the world's largest marker of cancer drugs seeks to tap into promising technology developed by biotech companies to drive future growth as its older drugs face competition.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier this year it agreed to buy the rest of U.S. cancer data company Flatiron Health for US$1.9 billion in a similar deal. Both purchases echo its success in taking control of California-based biotech company Genentech 28 years ago.

FMI develops tests to help doctors understand the genetic profile of patients' tumours and guide them to effective therapies.

Vontobel analyst Stefan Schneider said the deal fitted very well with Roche's position as an early leader in matching treatment to genetic profiles.

"This isn't only an advantage for the patients, but also should allow Roche to have more effective and targeted drugs, which should improve drug development and ultimately pricing power," he said.

Roche pharmaceuticals head Daniel O'Day said such technology was "important to our personalised healthcare strategy as we believe molecular insights and the broad availability of high quality comprehensive genomic profiling are key enablers for the development of, and access to, new cancer treatments".

FMI develops comprehensive genomic profiling assays to identify molecular alterations in a patient's cancer and match them with targeted therapies, immunotherapies and clinical trials.

The Swiss group said is planned to preserve FMI's autonomy within the wider Roche group, mirroring the approach of quasi-independence it pioneered with Genentech.

Roche first bought a 56 per cent stake in FMI for US$1 billion in 2015, so it has already seen the investment grow in value.

But it has a long way to go match the value creation achieved at Genentech, where Roche bought 60 pe rcent of the company for just US$2.1 billion in 1990 and enjoyed a string of blockbuster drugs. Roche finally bought out minority investors in Genentech in 2008 for US$47 billion.

Citi is acting as financial advisers to Roche and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is legal counsel to Roche. Goldman Sachs & Co is financial adviser to the FMI Special Committee and Goodwin Procter LLP is legal counsel.

REUTERS

Consumer

Top Glove Q3 profit up 51.4% to RM117.6m on higher revenue

UK's Debenhams warns on profit again, blames weak market

UK's Debenhams warns on profit again, blames weak market

Kraft Heinz is said to consider US$1b Complan sale in India

Kraft Heinz is said to consider US$1b Complan sale in India

Chinese resorts quietly setting up baccarat tables in Hainan

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
4 Stock market remains in correction mode
5 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_240518_2.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing

CPTPP
Jun 19, 2018
Government & Economy

American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore urges US to rejoin Trans-Pacific trade pact

Jun 19, 2018
Transport

SP Group to build Singapore's largest public electric vehicle charging network by 2020

BP_CapitaLand_190618_42.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening