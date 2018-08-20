You are here

Home > Consumer

Roche's Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 3:08 PM

file714s2vnyxdgrakzu7te.jpg
Roche's Alecensa lung cancer medicine became the latest beneficiary of China's efforts to speed up approvals in the world's second-biggest drug market, which is gaining importance for global pharmaceuticals companies' growth plans.

[ZURICH] Roche's Alecensa lung cancer medicine became the latest beneficiary of China's efforts to speed up approvals in the world's second-biggest drug market, which is gaining importance for global pharmaceuticals companies' growth plans.

China's National Drug Administration backed the Swiss drugmaker's Alecensa to treat an aggressive kind of lung cancer, called anaplastic lymphoma kinase-, or ALK-positive, less than a year after European and U.S. approvals, Roche said on Monday.

China, where drug approvals historically have come years after those elsewhere, has opted to accept overseas trial data to accelerate approvals after high costs and a lack of access to new treatments have forced desperate patients to turn to the grey market when they get sick.

Roche said China's speedy approval shows officials responsible for vetting new drugs have changed their thinking.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It... represents a significant regulatory shift, with the approval received under unprecedented timelines," Sandra Horning, MD, Roche's chief medical officer.

Alecensa is one of the Basel-based company's newest medicines and targets a relatively rare kind of lung cancer, affecting about 5 per cent of non-small-cell lung cancer sufferers.

The drug won Chinese approval based on a main trial, called Alex, conducted with 303 people in 31 countries, as well as early results from a separate study that focused on Asian patients that is due to be completed in 2019.

The China market for Roche is modest but increasing in importance.

In the first half of 2018, its pharmaceuticals revenue in the country grew 9 per cent to more than 1 billion Swiss francs (S$1.37 billion), or about 5 per cent of its total drug sales.

The Swiss company has also been developing manufacturing facilities within the country.

REUTERS

Consumer

America's top brands sweat next step in Trump's China trade war

"Bag rage" hits sales growth at Australia's Woolworths; shares fall

A ‘Socialist Hellhole’ struggles to keep up with booming tourism

US retailers falsely accuse people of shoplifting to claw back losses

Temasek-backed Chinese travel site aims to raise up to US$300m

World's top pork firm shuts China slaughterhouse in race to contain deadly swine fever

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 Jho Low says he will not surrender
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
4 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
5 Gone to waste: a hard look at our recycling effort
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6uxibwjp26f18n3euaqu.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q2 wholesale trade rises 10.3%

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback extended to all flats

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: RHB raises target price on Sheng Siong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening