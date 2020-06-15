You are here

Home > Consumer

Salmon suppliers say China has halted imports after virus found at Beijing market

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 6:45 PM

[OSLO] China has halted imports of salmon after the discovery of the novel coronavirus at a Beijing wholesale market, fish farmers Norway Royal Salmon and Bakkafrost told Reuters on Monday.

"We can't send any salmon to China now, the market is closed," Regin Jacobsen, CEO of Oslo-listed Bakkafrost, said.

Shares in major producers including Norway's Mowi, Norway Royal Salmon and Salmar, as well as Bakkafrost of the Faroe Islands, were down by 5-7 per cent in early trade.

Following reports in state-run newspapers that the virus was discovered on chopping boards used for imported salmon at Beijing's Xinfadi market, major supermarkets in Beijing removed salmon from their shelves on Saturday. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Relief for Paris restaurants as virus lockdown ends

24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy amid onslaught of gym closures

H&M's March-May sales tumble by less than expected 50%

Uniqlo rolls out reusable mask line as retailers adapt to virus

Unilever to invest 1b euros in climate change fund over 10 years

Germany's fastest aid for Europe starts now as tourists seek sun

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 06:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Pandemic prompts 'de-risk' of Astrea IV structure to safeguard future bond redemption

MORE money has been set aside for the future redemption of Temasek-owned Azalea Group’s Astrea IV Class A bonds, in...

Jun 15, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 15, 2020 06:19 PM
Government & Economy

Beijing reinstates curbs as coronavirus resurfaces

[BEIJING] Several districts of the Chinese capital put up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to...

Jun 15, 2020 06:14 PM
Consumer

Relief for Paris restaurants as virus lockdown ends

[PARIS] Restaurant and cafe owners in Paris cheered their chance to get back to business Monday after the government...

Jun 15, 2020 06:00 PM
Stocks

STI closes 2.64% lower at 2,613.88 on Monday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 70.75 points or 2.64 per cent to 2,613.88 on Monday in a third straight day of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.