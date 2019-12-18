You are here

Home > Consumer

Samsung Electronics board chairman jailed on union-busting charge

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 10:46 AM

nz_samsung_181254.jpg
Samsung Electronics board Chairman Lee Sang Hoon was sentenced to 1-1/2 years jail on Tuesday for sabotaging legitimate union activities, a South Korean court said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics board Chairman Lee Sang Hoon was sentenced to 1-1/2 years jail on Tuesday for sabotaging legitimate union activities, a South Korean court said.

Lee and about 25 other defendants were charged with sabotaging union activities by subcontracted workers at Samsung Electronics' repair unit, Samsung Electronics Service.

When union activities took place at Samsung Electronics Service in 2013, Samsung Group's now-defunct elite strategy office developed and implemented strategies to hinder the union's operation, Seoul Central District Court ruled.

Samsung executives and employees were, to different degrees, involved in finding out sensitive information about union members to convince them to leave the union, inducing the closure of subcontracting firms with active unions and delaying negotiations between labour and management.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The verdict follows last week's ruling by the same court that gave a 16-month jail term to Samsung Electronics Vice-President Kang Kyung Hoon on charges of union-busting activities at now-defunct affiliate Samsung Everland, an amusement park operator and part of Samsung C&T.

SEE ALSO

Samsung says to shut down US CPU research division

"We humbly accept that the companies' understanding and view towards labour unions in the past fell short of society's expectations," Samsung Electronics and Samsung C&T said.

A professor at Seoul National University, Park Sang In, described the verdicts as "a further signal of change for South Korean judicial system, which previously gave lenient sentences to convicted businessmen".

Samsung's new leader, Jay Y. Lee, needs to "build industrial relations which are in line with global standards", the professor added.

Lee himself is embroiled in separate trials in a corruption scandal involving former South Korean President Park Geun Hye.

REUTERS

Consumer

FedEx cuts 2020 profit, cites 'significant challenges'

French hoax costs Bloomberg 5m euros in fines

US lawmakers fault regulators on T-Mobile-Sprint tie-up

World's top instant-coffee shipper targets S-E Asian market

IFF reaches US$26.2b deal for DuPont's nutrition unit

H&M's Q4 sales growth takes hit from later Black Friday

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 10:49 AM
Technology

Aztech Group mulls S$400m IPO of tech unit on SGX

[KUALA LUMPUR] Aztech Group Ltd, a Singapore-based conglomerate, is considering a listing of its technology unit on...

Dec 18, 2019 10:22 AM
Transport

Key countries aren't ready as historic ship-fuel switch nears

[LONDON] Historic rules to clean up pollution in the shipping industry are two weeks from taking effect, but there...

Dec 18, 2019 10:14 AM
Companies & Markets

Acesian Partners settles legal disputes, issues profit warning

CATALIST-LISTED Acesian Partners has reached a settlement on several long-standing legal disputes relating to its...

Dec 18, 2019 09:59 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares inch higher mirroring gains in Wall Street; New Zealand up

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose marginally on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street after upbeat US economic data, but...

Dec 18, 2019 09:45 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Wednesday on front foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up soon after the open on Wednesday, extending the previous two days' rally,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly