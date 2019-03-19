Sanofi says working at hiring a new CEO

Sanofi is working on a succession plan to find a new CEO in agreement and consultation with current Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt, a spokesman with the French drugmaker told Reuters on Monday.

[PARIS] Sanofi is working on a succession plan to find a new CEO in agreement and consultation with current Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt, a spokesman with the French drugmaker told Reuters on Monday.

Sanofi has set an age limit for its CEO job at 65. Mr Brandicourt will be 65 in February 2021.

"It is the responsibility of any company's board of directors to consider and plan for the succession of its CEO and executive committee members by identifying the next set of future leaders," a spokesman told Reuters.

"With this perspective, the board has been considering this succession plan for some time now, in agreement and consultation with our CEO," he added.

REUTERS