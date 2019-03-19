You are here

Home > Consumer

Sanofi says working at hiring a new CEO

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 12:07 AM

file7491u8rfut53w15qfr1.jpg
Sanofi is working on a succession plan to find a new CEO in agreement and consultation with current Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt, a spokesman with the French drugmaker told Reuters on Monday.
AFP

[PARIS] Sanofi is working on a succession plan to find a new CEO in agreement and consultation with current Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt, a spokesman with the French drugmaker told Reuters on Monday.

Sanofi has set an age limit for its CEO job at 65. Mr Brandicourt will be 65 in February 2021.

"It is the responsibility of any company's board of directors to consider and plan for the succession of its CEO and executive committee members by identifying the next set of future leaders," a spokesman told Reuters.

"With this perspective, the board has been considering this succession plan for some time now, in agreement and consultation with our CEO," he added.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Airports of Thailand postpones duty free auction to address monopoly concerns

Prada loses US$700m in value as China slowdown hits profits

Walmart Japan's new CEO: Seiyu 'absolutely' not for sale

New Zealand firms consider pulling ads from social media after mass shooting

Brexit crisis tipped for British asparagus as EU seasonal workers stay away

Big Coffee has problem as craft roasters cut out middleman

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
4 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
5 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

Must Read

BP_YuuZoo_180319_76.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role

GAV_0450.JPG
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_NODX_180319_58.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports back in the black in February, defying economists' expectations

Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Restructuring agreement at risk due to Tuaspring default: Hyflux

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening