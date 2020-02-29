You are here

Home > Consumer

Sanofi to pay US$11.9m to resolve US drug kickback probe

Sat, Feb 29, 2020 - 9:15 AM

nz_Sanofi _290242.jpg
Sanofi SA has agreed to pay nearly US$11.9 million to resolve allegations that it used a charity that helps Medicare patients cover out-of-pocket drug costs as a way to pay kickbacks aimed at encouraging the use of a high-priced multiple sclerosis drug.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BOSTON] Sanofi SA has agreed to pay nearly US$11.9 million to resolve allegations that it used a charity that helps Medicare patients cover out-of-pocket drug costs as a way to pay kickbacks aimed at encouraging the use of a high-priced multiple sclerosis drug.

The US Justice Department on Friday said Sanofi was the latest company to settle claims stemming from an industry-wide probe of drugmakers' financial support of patient assistance charities.

Sanofi did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

REUTERS

Consumer

US to push production of protective gear for coronavirus

Corona beer maker says US sales remain strong despite virus outbreak

Is craft beer losing its fizz?

BTS, the K-pop supergroup that's changed the music business

Coronavirus wipes up to 70m euros off Deutsche Post's Feb earnings

Uniqlo reopens more China stores, most partner factories restart

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 29, 2020 09:09 AM
Banking & Finance

Ex-Barclays bankers cleared over 2008 Qatar fees in blow to UK fraud office

[LONDON] Three former Barclays executives were unanimously acquitted on Friday of charges they helped funnel 322...

Feb 29, 2020 08:40 AM
Government & Economy

US to push production of protective gear for coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] The United States will invoke a federal defence law to boost production of masks, gloves, gowns and...

Feb 29, 2020 08:30 AM
Consumer

Corona beer maker says US sales remain strong despite virus outbreak

[BENGALURU] Corona beer maker Constellation Brands Inc said on Friday sales of its Corona Extra beer remained strong...

Feb 29, 2020 07:59 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar dives to 7-week low against yen on Fed rate cut hint

[NEW YORK] The US dollar slid to a seven-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair...

Feb 29, 2020 07:49 AM
Technology

Google cancels internal conference over coronavirus concerns

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google cancelled a major internal gathering over concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.