You are here

Home > Consumer

Shanghai Disneyland tickets sold out in minutes for reopening

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 1:58 PM

nz_disneyland_080520.jpg
Shanghai Disneyland sold out of tickets for its May 11 reopening after a four-month shutdown, a sign that consumers in China are prepared to spend as the nation recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] Shanghai Disneyland sold out of tickets for its May 11 reopening after a four-month shutdown, a sign that consumers in China are prepared to spend as the nation recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme park is implementing safety measures, including limiting visitors to one-third of the normal capacity of 80,000. Shanghai Disneyland was the first of Walt Disney's parks to close on Jan 25 as the coronavirus began to spread from Wuhan, 520 miles (840 kilometres) west of the country's business capital.

The US$5.5 billion park's reopening marks a tentative step toward Disney's recovery from a global health crisis it blamed for lopping US$1.4 billion off profit last quarter, largely by forcing it to shut resorts around the world. While Disney is keeping its US, Hong Kong and Paris parks closed, it said Thursday it will open a limited number of shops and restaurants in its Disney Springs mall outside its resorts in Orlando, Florida, on May 20.

The sellout was confirmed on the Shanghai Disney Resort website within minutes after bookings started 8am Friday local time. Safety measures at the reopening park include "social distancing in queues, restaurants, ride vehicles and other facilities throughout the park, and implementing increased frequency of sanitisation and disinfection," the company said on its website. Some areas and shows will remain closed.

Tickets during the initial reopening phase are 399 yuan (S$79.75) for regular days and 499 yuan for weekends.

SEE ALSO

Disney tests reopening strategy at Shanghai Disneyland next week

Disney's theme parks division contributed about 46 per cent of operating income in the 12 months ended September 2019, more than double earnings from its studio entertainment business, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Global luxury industry to contract between 20% and 35% in 2020: report

'Assassin's Creed' stars as Xbox teases new games

LVMH's Arnault plots post-coronavirus rebound

Tough times to shutter Robinsons' Jem outlet

Young May Day travellers raise hope for China's tourism

Yum China keeps bets on dine-in, sticks to expansion plans after virus

BREAKING NEWS

May 8, 2020 02:00 PM
Technology

Siemens sees bigger hit from coronavirus impact coming as Q2 profit plunges

[ZURICH] Siemens on Friday said it expected "even stronger impacts" from the coronavirus pandemic in the weeks ahead...

May 8, 2020 01:45 PM
Real Estate

Singapore expats ask for rent cuts as employers face squeeze

[SINGAPORE] Singapore expats are often envied for their generous pay packets but facing the prospect of salary cuts...

May 8, 2020 01:43 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea virus response pushes Moon rating to historic high

[SEOUL] The approval rating for Moon Jae-in hit a record high for any democratically elected South Korean president...

May 8, 2020 01:38 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin tops US$10,000 for first time since February pre-halving

[SINGAPORE] The world's biggest cryptocurrency rallied back above US$10,000 ahead of a technical event seen by some...

May 8, 2020 01:35 PM
Technology

Kingsoft IPO raises US$510m, in first China IPO in US since virus outbreak

[HONG KONG] Chinese cloud computing company Kingsoft Cloud Holdings raised US$510 million in its US initial public...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.