Shares of Philippines' ABS-CBN slump as trading resumes after 8-day halt

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 10:13 AM

ym-abscbn-180520.jpg
ABS-CBN, the largest Philippine media company, plunged after the stock exchange allowed the shares to trade again following a halt that lasted eight sessions.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MANILA] ABS-CBN, the largest Philippine media company, plunged after the stock exchange allowed the shares to trade again following a halt that lasted eight sessions.

The stock fell as much as 14 per cent at 9.32am in Manila. The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended the shares on May 6 pending ABS-CBN's discussion on how its business will be affected after the government ordered it to stop its broadcast as its franchise expired.

Lawmakers approved on Wednesday a temporary franchise for ABS-CBN to air until the end of October while they deliberate renewing a 25-year permit. The network was ordered shut by the telecommunications commission on May 5, a day after its franchise expired.

President Rodrigo Duterte first threatened to block ABS-CBN's franchise renewal in April 2017, accusing it of bias during his campaign for the presidency. The stock surged to a one-year high in February as he said he wouldn't interfere in Congress's deliberations about the renewal. It then sank 35 per cent in three weeks amid a wider coronavirus-fuelled sell-off, before rebounding 14 per cent by the time it got halted.

BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

Philippines moves to allow ABS-CBN broadcast with shorter permit

