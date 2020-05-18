You are here
Shares of Philippines' ABS-CBN slump as trading resumes after 8-day halt
[MANILA] ABS-CBN, the largest Philippine media company, plunged after the stock exchange allowed the shares to trade again following a halt that lasted eight sessions.
The stock fell as much as 14 per cent at 9.32am in Manila. The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended the shares on May 6 pending ABS-CBN's discussion on how its business will be affected after the government ordered it to stop its broadcast as its franchise expired.
Lawmakers approved on Wednesday a temporary franchise for ABS-CBN to air until the end of October while they deliberate renewing a 25-year permit. The network was ordered shut by the telecommunications commission on May 5, a day after its franchise expired.
President Rodrigo Duterte first threatened to block ABS-CBN's franchise renewal in April 2017, accusing it of bias during his campaign for the presidency. The stock surged to a one-year high in February as he said he wouldn't interfere in Congress's deliberations about the renewal. It then sank 35 per cent in three weeks amid a wider coronavirus-fuelled sell-off, before rebounding 14 per cent by the time it got halted.
BLOOMBERG
