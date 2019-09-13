You are here

Home > Consumer

Singapore homeware retailer Iuiga to remove and stop using Muji trademark

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 3:53 PM

iuiga.jpg
Homeware retailer Iuiga’s new outlet at Funan mall. Some of Iuiga's product tags were found to have contained identifiers used by Muji.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] Local retailer Iuiga will stop making references to Japanese consumer goods company Muji in its promotional and marketing materials after a trademark dispute was settled.

Iuiga also stated on its website and mobile application on Friday (Sept 13) that it will stop referring to the Muji trademark.

A Muji spokesman said that the suit was settled out of court.

The Japanese firm filed a suit in the Singapore High Court on Jan 25 after talks failed to resolve a dispute that arose when Iuiga displayed Muji's mark on its website.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Muji investigated further and found that Iuiga also used the phrases "Muji Same Manufacturer" and "Direct from Muji Manufacturer" on its website and other promotional materials.

Some of Iuiga's product tags also contained identifiers used by Muji, including its subsidiary name, website URL and customer service number in Japan.

Muji said in March that it was seeking court orders to stop Iuiga using its mark. It also demanded compensation for damages and losses.

Iuiga had told The Straits Times then that it had done nothing wrong and the information on its website was "factually accurate and (its) manufacturing processes are legal".

Muji said in its statement on Friday that it will continue to enforce its intellectual property rights.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Consumer

Europe says thank you for vaping as US tells consumers to stop

Yahoo Japan to take over online fashion retailer Zozo

London selfie shop lets Instagram generation strike a pose

British American Tobacco to axe 2,300 jobs globally

AB InBev set to revive Budweiser Asia IPO with US$5b float: sources

Thai fashion e-commerce startup Pomelo raises US$52m in Series C round

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_130919_2.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Gender diversity target on SGX-listed boards proving a challenge

BP_honestbee_130919_3.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

honestbee chairman Brian Koo looms large in startup's revamp bid

BP_banks_130919_4.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas exposure to be key driver of bad loans for Singapore banks

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

colin-p-13.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

China to exclude pork, soybeans from additional tariffs on US goods

BT_20190913_JLUBS13_3891635.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

UBS to review businesses as recession test looms for industry

Vertex.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

BP_Circles_130919_44.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Circles.Life extends reach to Australia through tie-up with Singtel's Optus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly