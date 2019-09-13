Singapore homeware retailer Iuiga to remove and stop using Muji trademark

Homeware retailer Iuiga’s new outlet at Funan mall. Some of Iuiga's product tags were found to have contained identifiers used by Muji.

[SINGAPORE] Local retailer Iuiga will stop making references to Japanese consumer goods company Muji in its promotional and marketing materials after a trademark dispute was settled.

Iuiga also stated on its website and mobile application on Friday (Sept 13) that it will stop referring to the Muji trademark.

A Muji spokesman said that the suit was settled out of court.

The Japanese firm filed a suit in the Singapore High Court on Jan 25 after talks failed to resolve a dispute that arose when Iuiga displayed Muji's mark on its website.

Muji investigated further and found that Iuiga also used the phrases "Muji Same Manufacturer" and "Direct from Muji Manufacturer" on its website and other promotional materials.

Some of Iuiga's product tags also contained identifiers used by Muji, including its subsidiary name, website URL and customer service number in Japan.

Muji said in March that it was seeking court orders to stop Iuiga using its mark. It also demanded compensation for damages and losses.

Iuiga had told The Straits Times then that it had done nothing wrong and the information on its website was "factually accurate and (its) manufacturing processes are legal".

Muji said in its statement on Friday that it will continue to enforce its intellectual property rights.

THE STRAITS TIMES