Singapore Pools to resume online betting

Singapore
SINGAPORE Pools announced on Sunday that online sports betting will resume from June 15 while online horse wagering for overseas races will resume from June 17.
Singapore Pools had suspended all online and outlet sales since April 6 to comply with circuit breaker measures...
