Singapore Yacht Show latest high-profile event that Covid claims

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Yacht Show became the latest large-scale affair to be cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, joining other high-profile events that were to take place in the city-state including the Formula One night race and Affordable Art Fair.

The event, already postponed from earlier this year to October, is now scheduled for late April. Representatives for Verventia, the organiser of the Singapore Yacht Show, weren't immediately available for further comment.

The annual show, held at Sentosa Cove on an island off the south coast of Singapore, is billed as Asia's premier boat and yacht event and a platform to connect brokers with the region's super rich. Exhibitors were set to include Princess Yachts, Marina di San Lorenzo and the Ferretti Group, whose brands include Pershing and Riva.

With Covid-19 closing borders and making international travel by air or sea all but impossible, getting the requisite number of luxury craft to Singapore for such an event would have been a problem.

BLOOMBERG