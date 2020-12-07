You are here

Sinovac secures US$515m funding to boost Covid-19 vaccine production

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 8:46 AM

China's Sinovac Biotech has secured US$515 million in funding from a local firm to double production capacity of its coronavirus vaccine, the companies said on Monday, as it expects efficacy data of its experimental shot this month.
[SHANGHAI] China's Sinovac Biotech has secured US$515 million in funding from a local firm to double production capacity of its coronavirus vaccine, the companies said on Monday, as it expects efficacy data of its experimental shot this month.

The investment deal also comes as Sinovac...

