You are here

Home > Consumer

Siris, Elliott to take Travelport private for US$4.4b

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 10:56 PM

[BENGALURU] Travelport Worldwide Ltd said on Monday buyout firms Siris Capital Group and Elliott Management will take it private for US$4.4 billion, marking an end to an eight-month effort by Elliott to buy the travel software company.

Elliott, which has a 12 per cent stake in Travelport, pushed the company to explore a sale earlier this year and had arranged for debt financing for a possible deal.

New York-based Elliott, which has assets of more than US$33 billion, is the biggest hedge fund with a dedicated team chasing buyouts. Elliott partner Jesse Cohn leads the buyout efforts for the company.

The consortium will offer US$15.75 per share, a 2.3 per cent premium to the company's closing price on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Travelport shares rose 1.3 per cent to US$15.60 in premarket trading and were trading at around the same level as when it started trading as a public company four years ago.

Blackstone Group LP acquired Travelport along with Technology Crossover Ventures for US$4.3 billion in 2006 and took it public in 2014.

Travelport's headquarters are expected to remain in the UK, and the deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019.

The company has remained focused on its stable but relatively slow-growing business of providing technology infrastructure to travel vendors for hotel reservations and package tours.

Travelport generated net revenue of US$622.5 million for the quarter ended Sept 30, up about 2 per cent from a year earlier. Its net income rose 25 per cent to US$5.87 million. It had nearly US$2.3 billion debt, as of the end of September.

Morgan Stanley served as the lead financial adviser to Travelport, while Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel.

Siris was advised by LionTree, Deutsche Bank, Macquarie Capital and Barclays.

The two private equity firms have secured committed debt financing for the deal from BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Macquarie Capital, Credit Suisse and Barclays.

REUTERS

Consumer

Circles.Life to hit 5% market share target by end-2018: CEO Rameez Ansar

Global cleaning giant ISS to shed 100,000 jobs in major revamp

Scientists to test tailor-made vaccine tech to fight epidemics

More US university presidents rake in millions of dollars

Dutch hospitals to drop US body brokers, cite ethical concerns

Dubai's floating Carrefour supermarkets to serve boats, yachts

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_101218_4.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BT_20181210_LLTOPLINE_3639050.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Most Read

1 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
5 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China

Must Read

doc734uvyft8lw4qg8bbj8_doc734t4l64dc81kxgzk9ee.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Government & Economy

May to withdraw parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal - BBC

file72eog1w1oo41h8wsu1fg.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file734urs675q0og35nn3p.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Government & Economy

India central bank chief quits amid spat with government

Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel boosts Dash mobile wallet app with international payments backed by Visa, Apple Pay

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening