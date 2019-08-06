You are here

Home > Consumer

Snap to raise US$1b to invest in AR, possible acquisitions

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 10:44 PM

doc76jpejfv8nm3alndjf6_doc76cltrn2izl11ymm612s.jpg
Snap Inc on Tuesday said it will raise US$1 billion in short-term debt and plans to invest in more media content, augmented reality features and may also buy other companies.
REUTERS

[SANTA MONICA] Snap Inc on Tuesday said it will raise US$1 billion in short-term debt and plans to invest in more media content, augmented reality features and may also buy other companies.

The parent company of the popular disappearing messaging app Snapchat has revived its user growth and stock price after a rough 2018. It introduced mobile gaming within Snapchat and developed its AR features such as lenses that overlay bunny ears on a user's photo, but faces competition from larger platforms like Facebook Inc and newer social media apps like TikTok.

"We will continue to focus on developing our content, gaming, and augmented reality platforms to enhance the Snapchat experience for our community," Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said in a memo to employees seen by Reuters.

Snap will offer US$1 billion in convertible senior notes that will mature in 2026, at which point it will choose to pay investors in cash, stock or a combination of both.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Spiegel said the current low-interest rate environment gives Snap a good opportunity to complete the offering. He noted investor demand for convertible notes is strong, adding that the company expects the fundraising to close later this week.

REUTERS

Consumer

Mastercard buys Nets unit for US$3.19b in largest takeover

China's weaker yuan makes these firms particularly vulnerable

Britain's richest taxpayers are men in London, Southeast

Australia’s retail sector is ‘under duress’ as earnings season starts

Gannett, GateHouse to merge in tie-up of big US newspaper groups

Japanese car sales slump in S Korea amid diplomatic row

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Must Read

nz_hdb_060819.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, loan rule changes reinvigorate demand for older HDB flats: OrangeTee

doc76jlab04mlx14yc6f3yy_doc75cugr5yryo8c0cmet0.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_honestbee_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Garage

honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly