You are here

Home > Consumer

South-east Asia's meth gangs making US$60b a year: UN study

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Bangkok

SOUTH-EAST Asia's drug gangs are making over US$60 billion a year pumping out record amounts of methamphetamine, then laundering the profits through the region's mushrooming number of casinos, a UN study showed on Thursday.

Crime groups are also piggybacking on improved infrastructure to hustle made-in-Myanmar meth to neighbouring drug markets, and as far as Australia and Japan, the report said.

The study, by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), warned this was sending street prices tumbling and spurring an addiction crisis. "(A) safe, conservative estimate of over US$60 billion a year" is being hoovered up by the meth lords of South-east Asia alone, Jeremy Douglas, the UNODC's regional representative, told reporters in Bangkok at the report's launch.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Seizures of methamphetamine - both the caffeine-cut "yaba" tablets and the much more addictive and potent crystal meth or "ice" version - had tripled over the last five years, according to the report. Last year 120 tonnes (120,000kg) of meth was seized in East and South-east Asia, up from around 40 tonnes in 2013, the report said. The figures were based on drug seizure figures and regional police intelligence.

Much of the meth is originating from the labs of remote and lawless Northern Shan State in Myanmar, which has rebooted the "Golden Triangle" drug trade from its staple of heroin.

Around US$10 billion annually continues to be made from Golden Triangle heroin, with China the world's largest market, according to the report. But meth is the new cash cow. The study shows increasingly sophisticated and diverse drug gangs are shuttling it across Asia - cooked by Taiwanese chemists, orchestrated by shadowy financiers from Thailand, Macau and China, and run by Myanmar producers who brand their "ice" in tea packages. AFP

Consumer

Singapore 'Fort Knox' maximum-security vault said to be up for sale

Dean & DeLuca battles to survive as sales fall

Pharrell Williams' manga mania

Fashion for hire: Americans go for rental services

Classy omakase by female chef

India queries Chinese app TikTok after call for ban by Hindu group

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BP_Keppel_190719_5.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo

Must Read

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BT_20190719_CCGIA19_3839408.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Garage

Ho Chi Minh City joins network of innovation hubs

BT_20190719_STROLLS19_3839483.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

NTU, Rolls-Royce to deepen ties in Phase 2 of corporate lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly