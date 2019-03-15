You are here

Home > Consumer

South Korea finds African swine fever in sausage brought in by Chinese traveller

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 3:32 PM

[SEOUL] South Korea has found African swine fever in packed pork sausage brought into the country by a Chinese traveller, its agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The traveller arrived at Pyeongtaek port in the country's north-east on March 4, the ministry said in a statement. That marks the second time the highly contagious virus has been detected in Chinese foods carried to South Korea by travellers.

South Korea has tightened quarantine operations at airports and ports since the first case was found in August last year, while asking livestock farmers to avoid countries that have seen outbreaks of swine fever such as China. The disease has not hit any hog farms in South Korea, which does not import pork products or live pigs from China.

More than 100 outbreaks of the disease, which is incurable in pigs but harmless for people, have been reported in China.

Vietnam has also confirmed the spread of the virus.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Asia coffee: Vietnam prices fall as drought continues; supplies build up in Indonesia

Macau extends casino licences for MGM China, SJM until 2022

Facebook back up in operation after massive outage worldwide

SUTL Enterprise, UEM Sunrise begin construction of Johor marina

California jury awards US$29m to woman with cancer who used J&J talc

Truck keeps French villages in high spirits

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

lwx_HDB_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

PropNex calls for revisions in cooling measures

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse gets shareholders' nod to move into hotel investments

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
4 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements
5 Thomson Medical names new CFO; appoints Peter Lim's son as director

Must Read

lwx_keppel_150319_32.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infra Trust ups equity fundraising to S$500.8m on strong demand

singapore condos.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

New private home sales up 18.5% y-o-y in February

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley up 3% after S$1.03b offer for Chevron House

Neo Group’s new high-tech headquarters and catering hub
Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Neo Group breaks ground on new high-tech HQ, to lease space to F&B startups

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening