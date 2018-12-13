You are here
South Korean prosecutors raid Samsung Biologics office in accounting probe
[SEOUL] South Korean prosecutors on Thursday raided Samsung Biologics Co Ltd's head office outside of Seoul as part of a probe into alleged accounting fraud, the company said.
The country's financial regulator last month filed a complaint against Samsung Biologics claiming the biotech drug arm of conglomerate Samsung Group had intentionally breached accounting rules.
Samsung Biologics denied the allegations of fraudulent accounting.
The prosecutors' office declined to comment.
REUTERS