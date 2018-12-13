You are here

Home > Consumer

South Korean prosecutors raid Samsung Biologics office in accounting probe

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 4:04 PM

[SEOUL] South Korean prosecutors on Thursday raided Samsung Biologics Co Ltd's head office outside of Seoul as part of a probe into alleged accounting fraud, the company said.

The country's financial regulator last month filed a complaint against Samsung Biologics claiming the biotech drug arm of conglomerate Samsung Group had intentionally breached accounting rules.

Samsung Biologics denied the allegations of fraudulent accounting.

The prosecutors' office declined to comment.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Oops. Samsung retreats from ‘fake' Supreme streetwear brand

Lazada veteran Pierre Poignant replacing Lucy Peng as CEO

OUELH to co-build international hospital in Shenzhen

Taiwan in grip of claw crane craze

For big tobacco and brewers, grass is greener

OUE Lippo Healthcare to build international hospital in Shenzhen with China Merchants

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Must Read

labour.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore labour market strengthened in Q3 but hiring shows signs of slowing

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former OCBC dealer on trial for unauthorised trades which caused losses to bank

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

2018-12-06T112245Z_1341693423_RC12DC90E890_RTRMADP_3_FINTEC-KKR-CROSSRIVER.JPG
Dec 13, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore energy-saving firm wins S$45m KKR investment 

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening