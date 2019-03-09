Spanish Football Federation VP quits in fraud probe

[MADRID] Andreu Subies, who is fighting allegations of embezzlement, on Friday resigned as vice president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), the governing body announced.

In the post since July 2018, Subies had already expressed his desire to leave last November when the allegations first surfaced but RFEF president Luis Rubiales had refused his offer of resignation.

"The decision of Andreu Subies is irrevocable, because he wishes to concentrate on the defence of the accusations for which he is the subject of a judicial inquiry and for which he is convinced he will prove his absolute innocence", said the REFE in a short statement.

On October 31, 2018, Subies, was arrested before being released.

The investigation began in 2017, when Angel Maria Villar, the former president of the RFEF and a FIFA senior executive, was arrested on charges of corruption charges.

