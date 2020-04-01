You are here

SPH Magazines offers free 3-month digital subscriptions

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 3:24 PM
READERS can now get three months of complimentary access to all digital publications under SPH Magazines.

Under the offer, they can choose three magazines from the following titles: Her World, FEMALE, Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore, HardWareMag (HWM), Home & Decor, ICON, Nuyou, The Peak and The Singapore Women’s Weekly.

This is “a show of support to all Singaporeans who are spending more time at home” due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, said SPH Magazines, which is wholly owned by The Business Times’ publisher Singapore Press Holdings.

The magazines include a selection of beauty, fashion, luxury lifestyle, business and tech content.

They can be accessed through the myNEWSSTAND app which is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Maureen Wee, chief executive officer of SPH Magazines, said: “We hope that by sharing our content for free over the next few months, we can encourage and inspire our fellow Singaporeans as they stay home, and to keep pushing on through these trying times.”

Visit https://complimentary.mynewsstand.online/sphmloveu/ to redeem the complimentary subscriptions.

