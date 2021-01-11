You are here

Home > Consumer

Staples seeks US$2.1b deal for parent of Office Depot

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 11:48 PM

[MASSACHUSETTS] Staples offered to buy the parent of Office Depot in a deal valuing the company at US$2.1 billion, the latest attempt to consolidate the office-products space to better compete against online retailers.

Closely held Staples, under the corporate name USR Parent, said it sent a letter to ODP laying out a plan to buy the company for US$40 per share in cash. That's 8.2 per cent above Friday's close, and Staples said it represents a 61 per cent premium over ODP's average closing price over the last 90 days.

ODP shares jumped as much as 17 per cent in New York trading. ODP didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A deal would bring together two of the biggest names in office supplies at a time when brick-and-mortar retailers are struggling to cope with broad economic shutdowns in the pandemic. Staples had previously tried to buy Office Depot, but the US$6.3 billion acquisition was called off in 2016 amid antitrust scrutiny.

Staples said it would consider upping its proposed valuation if Office Depot were to divest certain units, like its its CompuCom division or its US business-to-business unit.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sycamore Partners-backed Staples has sufficient resources to finance the transaction, it said. If the target company doesn't cooperate, Staples said it will commence a tender offer in March. Certain Staples affiliates already own about 4.9 per cent of ODP's common stock, it said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Pfizer, BioNTech boost vaccine goal more than 50% to 2 billion

KKR bets US$200m on OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder's catalog

Sanofi to buy antibody maker Kymab in US$1.45b deal

Beijing's virus clampdown spurs food price surge and shortages

Royal Mail names former Ocado exec Thompson as CEO of UK business

Entain CEO resigns days after Ladbrokes owner rejected MGM approach

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 11:42 PM
Energy & Commodities

Neoen plan US$1.2b solar, storage project in France

[PARIS] Engie and Neoen are planning to invest about US$1.2 billion to build one of the largest solar farms in the...

Jan 11, 2021 11:29 PM
Stocks

US: Political jitters push stocks lower at open

[NEW YORK] Wall street stocks opened lower on Monday, pulling back from last week's record gains over political...

Jan 11, 2021 10:55 PM
Transport

Aptiv unveils new self-driving platform with wireless upgrades

[LONDON] Auto supplier Aptiv on Monday unveiled its next generation technology platform for automated driving, which...

Jan 11, 2021 10:50 PM
Consumer

Pfizer, BioNTech boost vaccine goal more than 50% to 2 billion

[WASHINGTON] Pfizer and BioNTech raised their Covid-19 vaccine production target for this year to 2 billion shots,...

Jan 11, 2021 10:40 PM
Consumer

KKR bets US$200m on OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder's catalog

[NEW YORK] Private equity firm KKR will buy a majority stake in Grammy award winning songwriter and producer Ryan...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AEM Holdings plans to take CEI Ltd private in S$99.7 million buy-out offer

CapitaLand Retail China Trust sells Wuhan mall, other premises for 258 million yuan

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Timberland owner VF Corp sets up new supply chain, business centres in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur as it shifts out of Hong Kong

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for