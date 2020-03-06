You are here

Home > Consumer

Starbucks bans personal cups over new coronavirus

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 6:37 AM

nz_Starbucks_060332.jpg
Reusable cups are in vogue for reducing waste but are no longer welcome at Starbucks cafes over fears of the coronavirus, the coffee chain announced.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Reusable cups are in vogue for reducing waste but are no longer welcome at Starbucks cafes over fears of the coronavirus, the coffee chain announced.

"We are pausing the use of personal cups and 'for here' ware in our stores," executive vice-president Rossann Williams said in a statement Wednesday, adding that Starbucks would honour their 10-cent discounts for customers who arrive with their own cup even if they won't fill it.

In 2018, 1.3 per cent of customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa were served drinks in cups they brought along, the company said in its annual report.

Starbucks told AFP that the decision to ban reusable cups was made over concerns for "health and well-being," and the company is "optimistic this will be a temporary situation."

The move was the latest sign of the viral outbreak's disruption of daily life as it spreads across the globe, having now killed 3,300 people and infected 97,000 after beginning in China.

SEE ALSO

Federal Reserve postpones Denver conference

Airlines are slashing flights to countries with large outbreaks, schools are closing, meetings are being canceled and many companies are changing their operations.

Mr Williams said Starbucks had "restricted" business-related air travel both in the United States and abroad through the end of March and "modified or postponed" meetings at US and Canada offices.

The company said it had also "increased cleaning and sanitising for all company-operated stores to help prevent the spread of all germs, adding paid time for our partners supporting this work."

Mr Williams said the company's US and international markets have learned from "our leadership team and partners in China who were first faced with this epidemic."

The United States has the most licensed and company-operated Starbucks branches, followed by China where half of them had closed because of the outbreak.

AFP

Consumer

Hugo Boss sees coronavirus hit to sales spreading from Asia

Australia toilet paper truck catches fire sparking new tissue tizzy

Australia's Myer counting on clicks as coronavirus keeps shoppers at home

Haidilao hotpot queen opens family office in Singapore to manage wealth

Water treatment firm Memiontec debuts on Catalist at 22.5 S cents

Nestle vows to plant 3m trees in Mexico, Brazil to help set off emissions

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 06:47 AM
Banking & Finance

Bankers try to keep IPO party going amid coronavirus market jitters

[BENGALURU] Some of the best seats at the Boston TD Garden arena's Tuesday night basketball game between the Celtics...

Mar 6, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve postpones Denver conference

[WASHINGTON] The US Federal Reserve said on Thursday it has postponed a community development conference it was co-...

Mar 6, 2020 06:42 AM
Transport

US tests stranded cruise ship passengers for coronavirus

[LOS ANGELES] US health officials conducted tests aboard a cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco on Thursday to...

Mar 6, 2020 06:40 AM
Government & Economy

US announces US$8.3b in coronavirus funding as cases surge

[SAN FRANCISCO] US lawmakers passed an emergency US$8.3 billion spending bill to combat the coronavirus on Thursday...

Mar 6, 2020 06:35 AM
Stocks

US: Dow ends 3.6% lower as virus fears batter stocks

[NEW YORK] Led by airlines and other travel-oriented shares, Wall Street stocks suffered another bruising rout on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.