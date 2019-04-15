You are here

Starbucks is investing in solar farms and buying power from others

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 11:35 PM

Starbucks Corp is investing tax equity in a portfolio of eight Cypress Creek Renewables LLC solar farms in Texas
[NEW YORK] Starbucks Corp is boosting its investments in clean power.

The Seattle-based coffee giant is investing tax equity in a portfolio of eight Cypress Creek Renewables LLC solar farms in Texas, according to a statement Monday. Terms weren't disclosed.

In tax-equity deals, companies passively invest in power projects in return for using renewable-energy credits that offset their own tax liabilities.

Starbucks also agreed to buy solar power from two of the Cypress Creek projects, in Wharton and Blossom, Texas. The 10-megawatt solar farms produce enough energy to power the equivalent of 360 Starbucks stores. The company announced in 2017 that it would buy power from a solar farm in North Carolina.

BLOOMBERG

