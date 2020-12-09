You are here

Home > Consumer

Starbucks names Mellody Hobson as chair, a gain for Black directors

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 11:47 PM

[NEW YORK] Coffee chain Starbucks on Wednesday named Vice Chair Mellody Hobson as head of its board, making her the only African American woman to chair a Fortune 500 company.

She will replace Myron Ullman III, who is retiring in March.

Ms Hobson, co-chief executive officer of asset manager Ariel Investments LLC, was named vice chair in 2018.

Earlier this year, the company had said it was targeting 30 per cent representation of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (Bipoc) at all corporate levels by 2025.

The coffee chain is also hosting its biennial investor day later in the day.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Genting's 'cruises to nowhere' to go ahead as planned

Tesco's Asia deal paves way for £5b return to shareholders

UAE says Sinopharm vaccine has 86% efficacy against Covid-19

Al Futtaim-related entities loaned Robinsons S$159m to fund trading losses

Amazon eyes potential US$100m investment in India's Apollo Pharmacy: ET

Blue Moon raises US$1.27b in Hong Kong IPO: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 10:43 PM
Companies & Markets

Moya Holdings Asia's profit after tax surges in Q3

INDONESIAN water-treatment company Moya Holdings Asia posted a post-tax profit of S$11.9 million for Q3 2020,...

Dec 9, 2020 10:41 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500 hits record high on vaccine, stimulus bets

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 hit a record high moments after the open on Wednesday, as hopes for a vaccine-linked...

Dec 9, 2020 09:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank plans more cost cuts to meet 2022 profit target

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank will cut more costs, Germany's biggest bank said on Wednesday, as it confirmed a key...

Dec 9, 2020 09:25 PM
SME

Fruits Vending, ImmunoScape and SkyLab Networks bag Emerging Enterprise awards

SIX young enterprises were recognised for their business innovation, resilience and excellence at the Emerging...

Dec 9, 2020 08:19 PM
Transport

Lloyd sees some transport volume recovery in 2020

[FRANKFURT] German container liner Hapag-Lloyd expects transport volumes in the fourth quarter to pare sharp losses...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

mm2 Asia proposes to merge its Cathay cinema business with Golden Village cinemas

German startup Volocopter to launch flying taxis in Singapore within three years

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Gulf Oil to buy OK Lim's Ocean Tankers assets in Singapore

UK issues allergy warning over Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for