Starbucks sees US$3.2b virus hit, plans new cafe format

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 10:44 PM

Starbucks expects the coronavirus pandemic to reduce sales this quarter by as much as US$3.2 billion, dragging down the coffee chain's performance as it sees a recovery stretching into next year.
[NEW YORK] Starbucks expects the coronavirus pandemic to reduce sales this quarter by as much as US$3.2 billion, dragging down the coffee chain's performance as it sees a recovery stretching into next year.

The company, which like other restaurants has had a difficult time offering...

