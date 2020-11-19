You are here

Starbucks to hike US employee pay at least 10%

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 7:05 AM

nz_starbucks_191135.jpg
Starbucks Corp will hike pay for baristas, shift supervisors and cafe attendants at its US outlets by at least 10 per cent effective Dec 14, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

[NEW YORK] Starbucks Corp will hike pay for baristas, shift supervisors and cafe attendants at its US outlets by at least 10 per cent effective Dec 14, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The world's largest coffee chain will also boost starting pay by 5 per cent in order to help attract and retain employees.

The memo, dated Nov 2, was first reported by Business Insider on Wednesday.

The increase is "one of the most substantial investments in pay in our company's history," Rossann Williams, Starbucks' president of US retail, wrote in the memo.

Employees with the company for three years or more will get at least an 11 per cent pay hike, and the company will increase the premium it already pays above minimum wage in every market, it said.

REUTERS

