Surge in demand for gloves giving rise to new billionaires in Malaysia

Supermax's Thai Kim Sim latest to join the group; Kossan Rubber's Lim Kuang Sia also became a billionaire this year
Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Top Glove has more than tripled this year, lifting the net worth of its founder, Lim Wee Chai, to US$2.5 billion, excluding the value of his pledged shares.
IT'S BEEN a good year for glove companies and their founders. Malaysia, a country that produces about 65 per cent of the world's supply for rubber gloves, now counts at least four billionaires whose fortunes were made in the industry, including two new ones this year alone...

