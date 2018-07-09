Sustainability the key theme for upcoming mega sourcing event

Bustling with activity, the three-in-one mega event will have more than 300 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions showcasing their various products and solutions.

THE message of sustainability will be front and centre in the upcoming mega sourcing event to be held next month at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

Organised by Bizlink Exhibition Services, the three-in-one mega event consisting of Singapore Gifts & Premiums Fair; Office Expo Asia; and PrintPack+Sign, will have more than 300 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions showcasing their various products and solutions with sustainability in mind.

BizLink Exhibition Services is a subsidiary of Sphere Exhibits, the events and exhibition arm of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

For the Singapore Gifts & Premiums Fair, there will be a broad range of promotional, corporate, incentive, and retail gifts on display, including locally designed and made gifts, sustainable bags, clothing, and virtual reality viewers that incorporate an environmentally-friendly theme.

One such exhibitor is Deo Silver, a Singapore-based specialist in turning plastic waste into wearable clothing. PET bottles are used to manufacture recycled polyester fabrics, which is the material behind its current dry-fit range of apparel. The shirts are also tagged with the number of bottles used to produce them.

Similarly, this year's Office Expo Asia presents Liveable Workspaces, a curated showcase of products that promote comfort and help foster creativity and teamwork. From height-adjustable desks, air purifiers, bar tools, communal seats, decorative accents, ergonomic chairs, and pantry consumables, they create a conducive meet-work-live space that also takes sustainability into account.

Datumstruct Solutions is a local distributor of the next generation portable sit/stand products such as the Humanscale's QuickStand Eco which is built with sustainable, non-toxic materials. This allows working staff to alternate between sitting and standing throughout the day, which can address the negative effects of a prolonged sedentary lifestyle.

Over at the PrintPack+Sign event, the spotlight is on signages, which remain a key part of a company's marketing strategy. In particular, it will showcase how halo-illuminated signages can be not just chic and contemporary, but energy-saving as well. It will also demonstrate how digital signages can create experiences with end-users in mind by leveraging on artificial intelligence to collect data of consumers, and then delivering targeted messages.

From 3D-printed LED channel letters and light boxes to sustainable packaging, there are also web-to-print solutions, production and finishing services, including paper, embossing, engraving and die-cutting solutions on display.

One exhibitor is Hong Kong-based Micronprint, which is the world's first startup using 3D printing technology to make LED channel letters and light boxes for commercial use.

Chua Wee Phong, executive director of BizLink Exhibition Services and executive vice-president of circulation, SPH said: "With the profile of key decision makers increasingly younger and more exposed to the latest trends, this has created shifts in buying behaviour and choices, resulting in a demand for unique and yet durable products and services, that are environmentally-friendly and meet business and branding needs."