You are here

Home > Consumer

Sustainability the key theme for upcoming mega sourcing event

Mon, Jul 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180709_VIBIZLINK9_3494277.jpg
Bustling with activity, the three-in-one mega event will have more than 300 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions showcasing their various products and solutions.
PHOTO: BIZLINK EXHIBITION SERVICES PTE LTD

Singapore

THE message of sustainability will be front and centre in the upcoming mega sourcing event to be held next month at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

Organised by Bizlink Exhibition Services, the three-in-one mega event consisting of Singapore Gifts & Premiums Fair; Office Expo Asia; and PrintPack+Sign, will have more than 300 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions showcasing their various products and solutions with sustainability in mind.

BizLink Exhibition Services is a subsidiary of Sphere Exhibits, the events and exhibition arm of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the Singapore Gifts & Premiums Fair, there will be a broad range of promotional, corporate, incentive, and retail gifts on display, including locally designed and made gifts, sustainable bags, clothing, and virtual reality viewers that incorporate an environmentally-friendly theme.

One such exhibitor is Deo Silver, a Singapore-based specialist in turning plastic waste into wearable clothing. PET bottles are used to manufacture recycled polyester fabrics, which is the material behind its current dry-fit range of apparel. The shirts are also tagged with the number of bottles used to produce them.

Similarly, this year's Office Expo Asia presents Liveable Workspaces, a curated showcase of products that promote comfort and help foster creativity and teamwork. From height-adjustable desks, air purifiers, bar tools, communal seats, decorative accents, ergonomic chairs, and pantry consumables, they create a conducive meet-work-live space that also takes sustainability into account.

Datumstruct Solutions is a local distributor of the next generation portable sit/stand products such as the Humanscale's QuickStand Eco which is built with sustainable, non-toxic materials. This allows working staff to alternate between sitting and standing throughout the day, which can address the negative effects of a prolonged sedentary lifestyle.

Over at the PrintPack+Sign event, the spotlight is on signages, which remain a key part of a company's marketing strategy. In particular, it will showcase how halo-illuminated signages can be not just chic and contemporary, but energy-saving as well. It will also demonstrate how digital signages can create experiences with end-users in mind by leveraging on artificial intelligence to collect data of consumers, and then delivering targeted messages.

From 3D-printed LED channel letters and light boxes to sustainable packaging, there are also web-to-print solutions, production and finishing services, including paper, embossing, engraving and die-cutting solutions on display.

One exhibitor is Hong Kong-based Micronprint, which is the world's first startup using 3D printing technology to make LED channel letters and light boxes for commercial use.

Chua Wee Phong, executive director of BizLink Exhibition Services and executive vice-president of circulation, SPH said: "With the profile of key decision makers increasingly younger and more exposed to the latest trends, this has created shifts in buying behaviour and choices, resulting in a demand for unique and yet durable products and services, that are environmentally-friendly and meet business and branding needs."

Consumer

Business booms for plastic giants even as change beckons

In farewell to US shoppers, Toys 'R' Us urges 'Play on!'

Starbucks back in hot water, 'disrespects' stutterer

Take control of your card

No power, no point

Glencore investor herro backs CEO Glasenberg after US probe

Editor's Choice

Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

Jul 9, 2018
Opinion

Navigating critical illness plans

Most Read

1 Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices
2 'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs
3 Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock
4 En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts
5 Family member of OG founder in court for harassing husband of alleged lover
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_LLWATER93REY_3494233.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Technology

Local players tackle industrial water demand

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

Jul 9, 2018
Opinion

Navigating critical illness plans

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening