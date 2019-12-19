You are here

Home > Consumer

Swiss competition watchdog curbs Swatch watch movement shipments

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 4:59 PM

WH_swatch_021466.jpg
The Swiss competition watchdog on Thursday restricted Swatch Group's shipments of watch mechanisms to other companies ahead of a final decision in mid-2020 in a long-running dispute.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] The Swiss competition watchdog on Thursday restricted Swatch Group's shipments of watch mechanisms to other companies ahead of a final decision in mid-2020 in a long-running dispute.

The world's biggest watchmaker is also an important supplier of watch movements that power mechanical timepieces. If it cannot sell them, Swatch itself and its customers, from Cartier maker Richemont to independently owned Chopard and Breitling, may face problems.

Antitrust agency WEKO said deliveries of watch movements to Swatch Group's existing customers would be suspended from Jan 1, with an exception for small and mid-sized companies of up to 250 staff, until the watchdog reaches a final decision.

The decision creates uncertainty over supplies at a time when Swiss watchmakers face competition from smartwatches and slowing demand in key market Hong Kong. Swiss watch export data on Thursday showed shipments to Hong Kong fell 27 per cent in November.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Swatch shares were indicated 1.1 per cent lower in pre-market trade.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong losing its crown in luxury Swiss watch market: Panerai CEO

A Swatch Group spokesman said the lion's share of the watch movements sold by Swatch's ETA unit was absorbed by companies with more than 250 staff and the group expected not to be able to deliver any movements to third parties next year.

WEKO director Patrik Ducrey said Swatch Group was still allowed to supply smaller customers, but had to treat them all equally.

"Is there really going to be a shortage of watch movements? I'm not sure. There's also a grey market and brands have built inventories," he told Reuters.

Swatch Group had said on Wednesday that it could seek damages.

The question of how to end Swatch Group's historical quasi-monopoly on mechanical watch movements has kept the competition authority busy for years.

WEKO and Swatch struck a deal in 2013 under which the company known for high-end Omega and colourful plastic watches agreed to gradually phase out movement supplies to the rest of the industry by the end of 2019 and would have been free to choose its customers and prices from 2020.

Swatch itself had initiated the change at the time, saying it no longer wanted to serve as a "supermarket" for other brands, but had to keep supplying rivals for several years because of its dominant market position.

Privately owned Sellita has since emerged as the main alternative supplier. Swatch Group said in its statement on Wednesday Sellita would benefit from WEKO's decision.

Sellita and Richemont could not immediately be reached for comment.

REUTERS

Consumer

Eight-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns US$26m in year

Casinos didn't bet on how hard it would be to crack the Japanese market

Amazon publishes French taxes after accusations of underpayment

Online store to relaunch French fashion house Sonia Rykiel

Singapore malls evolve to stay relevant despite online shopping threat

Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O warns of sales decline, lower profit margin

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 06:30 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares dip in lacklustre Thursday session

NEWS regarding Congress' vote to impeach US President Donald Trump may have found itself on the front pages of most...

Dec 19, 2019 05:50 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.39...

Dec 19, 2019 05:12 PM
Banking & Finance

'Sizeable' gap between Singapore wealth aspirations and reality: StanChart study

FOR Singapore's wealthy, it seems that too much may never be enough.

Dec 19, 2019 04:41 PM
Banking & Finance

Euro zone bond yields rise, central banks in focus

[LONDON] Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield on Thursday crept towards six-month highs touched last week, with...

Dec 19, 2019 04:38 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday, snapping a four-day rally, with investors taking profits...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly